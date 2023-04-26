Wales lock Georgia Evans says she has fire in her belly after missing out on the 2022 Women's Six Nations having dislocated her wrist and snapped her radius and ulnar in a Premier 15s.

Evans has started all four of Wales' 2023 tournament games so far, scoring a try in the 39-14 defeat by France.

Despite the defeats against higher ranked sides England and France, Evans says she is proud of the way the pack have challenged.

Wales' campaign ends against Italy in Parma on Saturday.

