Attack and kicking coach Shaun Connor assesses the performances of Wales in the Women's Six Nations 2023, their improved attack and says it does not matter who scores the tries as long as they are scored.

Wales have scored 12 tries, with props Gwenllian Pyrs and Sisilia Tuipulotu having three apiece in the tournament.

Other tries have come from Hannah Jones, Keira Bevan, Ffion Lewis, Georgia Evans, Alex Callender and Sioned Harries.

