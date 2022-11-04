Australia coach Eddie Jones believes World Cup opponents Wales will still be a "danger" despite their Six Nations woes.

Wales managed just a solitary victory over Italy in this year's championship, on the back of a bitterly disappointing autumn campaign that saw Wayne Pivac sacked as head coach.

However, far from seeing that as a bonus, Wallabies boss Jones said that disappointment will provide opposite number Warren Gatland with renewed focus and purpose for France 2023.

Wales and Australia meet on 24 September in Nice having been drawn together in Pool C at the finals this autumn.