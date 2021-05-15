Warren Gatland tells the BBC Scrum V podcast that he would have 'gone somewhere else' if he had known the extent of the problems in Welsh rugby.

But the 59-year-old says he has no regrets about returning as head coach as he sees it as an opportunity for much-needed change.

Interim Welsh Rugby Union chief executive Nigel Walker adds he feels the regions and national teams can still be successful despite a "reset" required across the game.

