Warren Gatland tells the BBC Scrum V podcast he understands the reasons behind recent high-profile withdrawals from his World Cup training squad.

Former captains Alun Wyn Jones and Justin Tipuric have left the 54-strong extended Wales training squad, along with Rhys Webb and Cory Hill.

However, head coach Gatlannd is disappointed Joe Hawkins opted to take himself out of contention with his move to Exeter.

