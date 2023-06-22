Wales captain Ryan Woodman says the World Rugby Under-20 Championship in South Africa gives players the chance to show they are capable of playing top-level senior rugby.

Wales, who were winless and finished bottom of the U20 Six Nations, face New Zealand on Saturday before further Pool A matches against Japan and France.

Versatile Dragons forward Woodman hopes youngsters will get opportunities in Wales next season with the regions having to offload star players as playing budgets have been slashed for 2023-24.