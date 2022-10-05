Welsh rugby tackle height: 'If this can reduce concussions, it's right for the game'
Welsh Rugby Union (WRU) community game chief Geraint John explains the new lower tackle height law being introduced in a trial in the country.
From Saturday, 1 July tackles for male and female players older than under-12s must be below the sternum - although this will not apply to the men's Premiership league or the four professional regional sides.
John has also said French rugby officials have warned to expect "chaos" as the changes are introduced.