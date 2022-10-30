Fly-Half Lleucu George says she is playing the best rugby of her career after a "breakthrough season".

The 23-year-old will be key for Gloucester-Hartpury in the Premier 15s final against Exeter on Saturday.

The Wales playmaker has had a run of games in the fly-half position and has been pivotal in helping her side reach their first ever final, which will be played at Gloucester’s Kingsholm Stadium - renamed Queensholm for this weekend.