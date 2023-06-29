Scrum-half Gareth Davies has praised Wales' "challenging preparations" for the 2023 World Cup in France which starts in September.

Wales coach Warren Gatland has explained how his players spent one morning being tested physically and mentally at an army-style fitness camp in Taff's Well, known as the 'Green Mile'.

There were a series of physical challenges before psychological tests designed to take players out of their comfort zones.

Players were placed in hoods, had water poured tipped over them unexpectedly, were not allowed to talk to one another for an hour and subjected to the sound of babies crying to test their mental resolve.

