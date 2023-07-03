He may be facing players two years older than him, but teenager Morgan Morse is already making a name for himself at the Under-20 World Championships.

The 18-year-old Ospreys forward has been picked out as Wales' man of the match in their first two games in South Africa.

He scored a try and had a hand in two more against New Zealand before setting up two late scores in the win over Japan.

But assistant coach Richie Pugh believes there is plenty to come from the "exciting" number eight.