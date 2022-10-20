Head of physical performance Huw Bennett says Wales players are reaping the benefits of their gruelling training sessions in the Swiss Alps.

Wales are preparing for the Rugby World Cup in France in September with a two-week training camp in the Alpine village of Fiesch.

Bennett hopes the Swiss experience will once again prove effective as it was ahead of the 2015 and 2019 tournaments.

