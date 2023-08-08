England v Wales: New-look Wales side set for World Cup audition at Twickenham
Skills coach Neil Jenkins say Wales' players facing England at Twickenham on Saturday know they need to perform if they want to be selected in Warren Gatland's 33-man World Cup squad.
Wales defeated England 20-9 in the opening warm-up match last weekend with Jenkins admitting the victory lifted the nation.
They face a return fixture in west London on Saturday with Gatland naming his team on Wednesday with wholesale changes expected.