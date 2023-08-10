Wales head coach Warren Gatland has hailed England fly-half Marcus Smith, saying he is someone kids would look up to and try to emulate in their back garden.

Gatland says he would have included the Harlequins number ten in the Wales squad years ago had he been Welsh.

Smith started for England in their 20-9 defeat at the Principality Stadium in the first of three warm-up games for Wales and four for England ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France.