Former Wales flanker Josh Navidi says the return of the '"world class" Taulupe Faletau gives Wales a strong back row for their World Cup opener against Fiji on Sunday (20:00 BST).

Faletau missed Wales' three World Cup warm-up games with a calf injury but has recovered in time to feature in the back row alongside captain Jac Morgan and Aaron Wainwright.

Navidi told the Scrum V podcast his return could spark a Wales win. You can listen to the full podcast on BBC Sounds.