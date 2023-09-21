Australia centre Samu Kerevi says his side must start well against Wales in Lyon on Sunday to keep their World Cup hopes alive.

The Wallabies began slowly when the sides met in Japan four years ago, with Wales clinging on to a 25-29 victory in a breathless World Cup encounter.

A win for Wales would guarantee their progress to the quarter-finals, while defeat for Australia would likely end their campaign in the pool stages for the first time in their history.