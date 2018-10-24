Ainslie looks for southern base

  • From the section Sailing

Sir Ben Ainslie says he wants to base a British challenge for the oldest and most prestigious prize in sailing in the south of England.

The Lymington yachtsman won the America's Cup as navigator on board the US boat Oracle in San Francisco last year.

And the four-time Olympic gold medallist is putting together a British team to challenge for the cup next time it is contested - which has yet to be decided.

The competition first took place off the Isle of Wight in 1851, but it has never been won by Britain.

