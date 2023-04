Sailor Alex Thomson has unveiled the new boat he hopes will make him the first Briton to win a coveted round the world race.

Hampshire-based Thomson and his design team have been working for two years on the new Hugo Boss yacht, which is 5% lighter than the previous version.

The 41-year-old is targeting victory in the prestigious Vendee Globe from November 2016 and told BBC South Today's Tony Husband all about the new vessel.