British sailors Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre explain why their relationship on and off the water is crucial to their success.

Mills, 31, and McIntyre, 24, hope to secure places at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with the European sailing season beginning in Majorca at the weekend.

Cardiff's Mills took some time away from the women's 470 after winning gold at Rio 2016. But a phone call from McIntyre - whose father is an Olympic champion - proved inspirational.