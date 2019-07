Olympic gold medallist Hannah Mills tells BBC Sport she's excited but also apprehensive with just a year to go to Tokyo 2020.

The Cardiff sailor, 31, won the women's 470 class alongside Saskia Clark at Rio 2016 - after picking up silver at London 2012.

Mills says she's excited to team up with Eilidh McIntyre in Tokyo but also apprehensive given her lack of preparation time in Japan so far.

The Tokyo Olympics begin on 24 July 2020.