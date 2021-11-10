It may be two years away but the countdown to the next Vendee Globe has already started for Dorset sailor Pip Hare.

Having become the eighth woman to complete the round-the-world race last time around, Hare now has new funding and a support team behind her to help mount a challenge near the front of the fleet in 2024.

BBC South Today's sports editor, Lewis Coombes, has been on board her boat Medallia for a closer look at the challenge ahead.

Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.