Sailor Pip Hare sets sights on Vendee Globe 2024
It may be two years away but the countdown to the next Vendee Globe has already started for Dorset sailor Pip Hare.
Having become the eighth woman to complete the round-the-world race last time around, Hare now has new funding and a support team behind her to help mount a challenge near the front of the fleet in 2024.
BBC South Today's sports editor, Lewis Coombes, has been on board her boat Medallia for a closer look at the challenge ahead.
