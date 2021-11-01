The Olympics in Paris is just over two years away and one sport that will be making its first appearance is kiteboarding.

The foiling boards the competitors use which see them fly above the water will provide a stunning spectacle.

BBC South sport reporter Andy Moon went to the Weymouth and Portland National Sailing Academy to see the British Women's team in action.

