Hibernian's Leigh Griffiths scores with five minutes left of extra-time to make it 4-3 after they trailed 3-0 to Falkirk at half-time in a remarkable Scottish Cup semi-final.

The goal was Griffiths's second of the match and he also had a penalty saved as the Edinburgh side reached the final.

BBC Scotland's Liam McLeod and Craig Paterson describe the action from Hampden (UK only).