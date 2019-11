Scottish badminton player Kirsty Gilmour, the world number 25, talks about her exciting singles victory over American Beiwen Zhang in the second round of the Scottish Open Grand Prix at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow.

Gilmour, who went on to beat Bulgaria's Linda Zetchiri to reach the semi-finals, also gives her opinion on the venue, which will host the badminton at the 2014 Commonwealth Games.

Interview by BBC Scotland reporter Keir Murray.