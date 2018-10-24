Moment that kept Rangers in Cup

  • From the section Scotland

Highlights of the controversial moment that drew Rangers level 13 minutes from time in the Scottish Cup quarter-final tie against Albion Rovers.

Rangers defender Bilel Mohsni tested Albion keeper Neil Parry as he jumped to get on the end of a David Templeton cross. The ball found its way into the net and referee John Beaton awarded a goal much to the ire of the visiting players who believe their team-mate had been fouled.

The match at Ibrox ended 1-1 and will go to a replay, with a semi-final berth against Dundee United awaiting the victors.

BBC Scotland's Paul Mitchell describes the action (please note - only available to users in the UK).

