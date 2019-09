From the archives, a report about one of the most postponed match in British football history: Inverness Thistle v Falkirk

The Scottish Cup tie was originally due to be played on 6 January 1979 but eventually took place 47 days later after 29 postponements...

You can see more classic clips on 'Sportscene at 40' on Saturday, 1 August at 22:20 BST on BBC One Scotland.