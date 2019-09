Two goals apiece from Lubomir Moravcik and Henrik Larsson helped Jozef Venglos' Celtic side hit five past league leaders Rangers in November 1998.

On Saturday, the two sides lock horns for the first time in the league since 2012.

Commentary by Rob Maclean.

