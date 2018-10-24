Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
TV
Radio
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scotland
Scottish Football
Scottish Rugby
Scotland Cricket
Curling
Get Inspired
When Hibernian overcame the mighty Barcelona
23 Nov 2016
23 Nov 2016
From the section
Scotland
Hibernian historian Tom Wright explains how the Edinburgh side overcame Barcelona in the 1960s.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
England wanted Bulgaria fans to 'suffer'
10h
about 10 hours ago
From the section
Football
Republic need win over Danes after loss
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football
'Football must wage war on racists'
14h
about 15 hours ago
From the section
European Football
The Pochettino-Levy dynamic shaping Tottenham's 'crisis'
23h
about 23 hours ago
Froome calls 2020 Tour route 'brutal'
17h
about 18 hours ago
From the section
Cycling
Nketiah nets hat-trick in England U21 win
11h
about 11 hours ago
From the section
Football