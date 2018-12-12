Snow-making machines are being used at Glencoe and the Letch ski resorts in Scotland for the first time.

Snowsport Scotland, the country's governing body for snowsports, hope this will enable more of their athletes to train in Scotland rather than having the expense of training abroad during the winter.

Andy Meldrum, the managing director of Glencoe, explains how the snow machines work, while Euan Baxter, a coach with Snowsport Scotland, hopes the knock-on effect will be more Scots competing on the world stage.