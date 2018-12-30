Watch: The story as Rangers defeat Celtic

  • From the section Scotland

All the moments, drama, and opinion as Rangers defeat Celtic at Ibrox.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

Lukaku scores
Manchester City players celebrate
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
N'Golo Kante
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Dwight McNeil
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Tiger Wood, Stepth Houghton, Anthony Joshua and Dina-Asher Smith
  • From the section Sport
Jurgen Klopp & Pep Guardiola
  • From the section Football
  • Comments