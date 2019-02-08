Chris Bungard is a Scottish mixed martial arts fighter from Holytown, near Motherwell, and trains at the Scottish Hit Squad gym in Coatbridge, alongside fellow Scottish MMA fighter Paul Craig.

The 30-year-old competes in the lightweight division (155lbs) and has a professional MMA career record of 13 wins from 17 bouts, 10 via knockout/TKO or submission.

Bungard, who has won four of his last five professional bouts, makes his Bellator debut on Saturday, 9 February, at Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope.

He will face London lightweight Terry Brazier, who is also making his first appearance for the promotion and is undefeated in his last nine bouts.

Bungard tells BBc Scotland he is "loving the attention" and why MMA is "the toughest sport in the world".