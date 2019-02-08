MMA 'is the toughest sport in the world'

  • From the section Scotland

Chris Bungard is a Scottish mixed martial arts fighter from Holytown, near Motherwell, and trains at the Scottish Hit Squad gym in Coatbridge, alongside fellow Scottish MMA fighter Paul Craig.

The 30-year-old competes in the lightweight division (155lbs) and has a professional MMA career record of 13 wins from 17 bouts, 10 via knockout/TKO or submission.

Bungard, who has won four of his last five professional bouts, makes his Bellator debut on Saturday, 9 February, at Bellator Newcastle: Pitbull vs. Scope.

He will face London lightweight Terry Brazier, who is also making his first appearance for the promotion and is undefeated in his last nine bouts.

Bungard tells BBc Scotland he is "loving the attention" and why MMA is "the toughest sport in the world".

Top videos

Top Stories

Keaton Jennings and Ben Foakes
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Chloe Kim
Katie Boulter
  • LIVE
  • From the section Tennis
People wait for information in front of the training center of Rio"s soccer club Flamengo
  • From the section News
ashton
Mobile-phones-as-medals graphic
  • From the section Olympics