Line of Duty star Martin Compston launches the Euro 2020 volunteer programme, where Hampden will be one of the hosts.

Hampden will stage four matches, with Glasgow one of the 12 host cities across Euros for the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

Up to 1,000 volunteers are needed, and Compston has called for the "Scottish football family" to get involved, with applications now open at the Scottish FA website.