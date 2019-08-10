Highlights of stage two of the Women's Tour of Scotland

  • From the section Scotland

Watch: Highlights of stage two of the Women's Tour of Scotland from Glasgow to Perth.

Top videos

Top Stories

Sterling with the match ball
  • From the section Football
Tottenham forward Harry Kane
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
New Brighton boss Graham Potter celebrates his side's 3-0 win at Watford
  • From the section Football
Alun Wyn Jones
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil
  • From the section News
Dwayne Cowan
Video
  • From the section Athletics