'They are proud professionals' - Scotland fans in Cyprus

  • From the section Scotland

Scotland fans in Cyprus give their thoughts before Saturday's match between the two nations.

Top videos

Top Stories

England's Joe Denly
  • From the section Cricket
PNG's Justin Olam
  • From the section Rugby League
Alexander Zverev
  • From the section Tennis
Sebastian Vettel
  • From the section Formula 1
Tyrone Mings
  • From the section Football
Myles Garrett and mason Rudolph