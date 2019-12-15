Gerrard 'in it for long haul' - Gascoigne

  • From the section Scotland

Former Rangers midfielder Paul Gascoigne says Steven Gerrard is at Rangers "for the long haul".

Top videos

Top Stories

Match of the Day 2
Video
Ben Stokes
Ben Stokes
Kevin de Bruyne celebrates scoring for Manchester City
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Jason Witten celebrates scoring a touchdown
Freddie Ljungberg
  • From the section Football
  • Comments