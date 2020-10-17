Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scotland
Scottish Football
Scottish Rugby
Scotland Cricket
Curling
Get Inspired
'Scotland call was one of best moments of my life' - Dyer
18 Oct 2020
18 Oct 2020
From the section
Scotland
Kilmarnock manager Alex Dyer on Steve Clarke's call to join Scotland staff.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Van Dijk injury 'not good' - Klopp
8h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Football
Does dynasty beckon for European champions Exeter?
57m
about 1 hour ago
From the section
Rugby Union
Comments
What is the big picture for football now?
07:29
Coverage starts in 18 minutes
From the section
Football
Comments
Man Utd's season starts now - Solskjaer
8h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Football
Sunday's gossip column
07:44
Coverage starts in 32 minutes
From the section
Gossip
Weak Celtic beaten by grown-up Rangers
11h
about 12 hours ago
From the section
Football