Homepage
Accessibility links
Skip to content
Accessibility Help
BBC Account
Notifications
Home
News
Sport
Weather
iPlayer
Sounds
CBBC
CBeebies
Food
Bitesize
Arts
Taster
Local
Three
Menu
Search
Search the BBC
Search the BBC
BBC
Sport
All Sport
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
All Sport
Home
Football
Formula 1
Cricket
Rugby U
Tennis
Golf
Athletics
Cycling
A-Z Sports
American Football
Athletics
Basketball
Boxing
Cricket
Cycling
Darts
Disability Sport
Football
Formula 1
Gaelic Games
Get Inspired
Golf
Gymnastics
Horse Racing
Mixed Martial Arts
Motorsport
Netball
Olympic Sports
Rugby League
Rugby Union
Snooker
Swimming
Tennis
Winter Sports
Full Sports A-Z
More from Sport
England
Scotland
Wales
Northern Ireland
News Feeds
Help & FAQs
Scotland
Scottish Football
Scottish Rugby
Scotland Cricket
Curling
Get Inspired
Advent Answers with... Chris Iwelumo
8 Dec 2020
8 Dec 2020
From the section
Scotland
Former Scotland striker Chris Iwelumo has his say on whether Christmas jumpers are hot or not.
Share
Share this post on
Facebook
Twitter
Read more about these links.
Top videos
Top Stories
Premier League reaction: VAR controversy as Saints beat Brighton
LIVE
LIVE
From the section
Football
Brighton victims of 'random' VAR decision
9h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Football
Comments
Robinho's rape case, Brazil's big problem
1d
1 day ago
I've built a tougher mentality - Joshua
1d
1 day ago
From the section
Boxing
Comments
I love to do things differently - Leclerc
9h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Formula 1
Barker targets Esports world title
9h
about 9 hours ago
From the section
Cycling