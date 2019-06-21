The 2021 Commonwealth Youth Games - which were originally awarded to Northern Ireland - will now be hosted by Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking after the announcement on Friday, one year on from Northern Ireland losing the chance to host the event, Conal Heatley of the Northern Ireland Commonwealth Games Council reiterated the organisation's disappointment that funding could not be guaranteed.

Northern Ireland won the bid to stage the event in 2016 but Stormont's devolved government collapsed before ministers had agreed a financial package for the Games.