Swail enjoys second snooker coming

  • From the section Snooker

Joe Swail has regrouped from his losing his professional snooker status last year to qualify for Players Tour Championship Grand Finals in Galway this week.

Playing as an amateur, Swail qualified for the final of a PTC event in Germany before Christmas where he was edged out by Mark Selby.

"I lost confidence and just fell out of love with the sport. But I'm enjoying this second chance," the twice World Championships semi-finalist told BBC Radio Ulster's Gordon Adair.

Nine of the world's top 10 will be among the 32 players in action in Galway this week and Swail is the first amateur ever to have qualified for the event.

