Reanne Evans says she wants to "prove that women can play" competitive snooker, as she prepares to face former world champion Neil Robertson in the final stages of the Wuxi Classic in China.

The 27-year-old became the first woman to reach the final televised stages of a ranking tournament after beating Thailand's Thepchaiya Un-Nooh 5-4 to qualify.

Nine-time world ladies' champion Evans admits there is "hardly any money" in women's snooker, but is determined to "build the game up" and become a "household name".

