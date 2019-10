BBC Sport takes a look at some classic finals at the World Snooker Championship, as the 2014 tournament approaches.

Highlights include Dennis Taylor defeating Steve Davis in an epic clash in 1985, Alex Higgins's second world title in 1982, and Stephen Hendry beating Jimmy White for the third year in a row in 1994.

The 2014 tournament begins on Saturday, with Ronnie O'Sullivan looking to defend his title and claim his sixth world title.

Available to UK users only.