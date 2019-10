Mark Selby produces a clinical clearance to beat defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan 18-14 and win his first World Championship.

The 30-year-old from Leicester trailed 10-7 entering the final day at the Crucible in Sheffield, but won five of the first six frames to turn the match in his favour.

Selby said that the circumstances of his victory "could not be better", adding that the best way to win the title was to beat five-time champion O'Sullivan in the final.

