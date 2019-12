Watch Ronnie O'Sullivan make a maximum 147 break to round off a 6-0 whitewash of Matthew Selt in the last 16 of the UK Championship in York.

'The Rocket' made the 147 - the 13th of his career - in the sixth and final frame to advance to the quarter finals.

The four-time UK Champion's 147 was the 109th in snooker history and puts him two clear of seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry on the all-time list.

