Neil Robertson knocks out defending champion Ronnie O'Sullivan in the 2015 Masters semi-finals at Alexandra Palace.

World number one Robertson was dominant in a crushing 6-1 victory as the Australian reached his third Masters final.

It brought an end to O'Sullivan's 15-match winning run in all competitions as Robertson, who won the title in 2012, made breaks of 100, 66 and 60.

