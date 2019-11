Snooker referees Alex Crisan, Brendan Moore and Jan Verhaas explain how it feels to oversee a live televised 147 maximum break.

Marco Fu's maximum break on the opening day of the 2015 Masters was the first 147 Alex Crisan had seen live, with the Romanian referee telling BBC Sport it "gave him goosebumps".

Fu's 147 was just the third in Masters' history, after Kirk Stevens in 1984 and Ding Junhui in 2007.

