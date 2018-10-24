Seven-time world champion Stephen Hendry says "superstar" Ronnie O'Sullivan is "not focused properly" on winning the World Snooker Championships in Sheffield.

O'Sullivan's performances at The Crucible this year have been punctuated by a string of controversial and bizarre incidents, such as the five-time winner playing in his socks,placing his chalk on the table and making an obscene gesture with his cue.

Despite the antics, Hendry says the tournament would be "poorer" without O'Sullivan, believing that the game needs its "one dominating player" to succeed.