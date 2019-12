Barry Hawkins needs assistance from referee Jan Verhass to fix his bow tie in the World Snooker Championship semi-final.

The Dutch referee managed to re-attach Hawkins bow tie whilst wearing gloves, which prompted praise from commentator John Virgo.

Hawkins, who trails 6-2, will continue his match with Shaun Murphy on Friday morning at 10:00 BST on BBC Two, the BBC Sport website and BBC Red Button.