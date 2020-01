Ronnie O'Sullivan has been criticised for turning down the chance of a maximum 147 break at the Welsh Open because the £10,000 prize money was "too cheap".

Retired player Willie Thorne, who was renowned for registering 147 breaks in practice, said the prize money should be £25,000.

"I think the public get more out of seeing a 147 than they do seeing somebody win a tournament, that's how special a 147 is" he added.