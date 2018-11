Holder Mark Williams says winning was all that mattered after his 4-2 victory over Alfie Burden in the first round of the NI Open in Belfast.

The Welshman admitted he is still searching for his best form and that Burden missed a few chances which could have swung the match in his favour.

World champion Williams said it was nice to be defending a title, which he won with victory over Yan Bingtao in last year's final.