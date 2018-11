Mark Allen says he did not handle the pressure of playing in front of a home crowd after losing 4-1 to Niu Zhuang in the first round of the NI Open in Belfast.

The Antrim man felt like he did not make too many mistakes, but that the mistakes he did make were important.

Allen said he does not feel comfortable and does not enjoy playing in the NI Open, but hopes his fortunes in the tournament will improve soon.