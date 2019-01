Mark Allen says a defence of his Masters title would be "awesome" as he prepares to take on Luca Brecel in the first round at Alexandra Palace.

The Antrim player beat Kyren WIlson in last year's final, saying the victory has given him the belief that he can win any tournament that he enters.

After a strong end to last year Allen says he is refreshed following a two-week break and is ready to challenge for more titles in 2019.